GovSat orders defence telecom satellite from Thales Alenia Space

GovSat, a public-private joint venture between the Luxembourg Government and satellite operator SES, together with Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales and Leonardo, have announced the signing of a contract for the supply of a new defence geostationary communications satellite, GovSat-2.

Operating in X, Ka and UHF frequency bands, the satellite will provide secure and jam-resistant telecommunications services for the Luxembourg defence as well as for its partners. The satellite will be built on Thales Alenia Space’s Spacebus 4000B2 platform, according to a media release.

As prime contractor, Thales Alenia Space will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, testing, and delivery of the satellite. GovSat-2 is expected to have an operational in-orbit service life exceeding 15 years.

“I wish to express my gratitude to GovSat and its shareholders, SES and the Luxembourg Government, for placing their trust in our company,” said Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space. “GovSat-2 will enhance Luxembourg’s sovereignty in the field of defence satellite telecommunications. Today’s achievement is a new evidence of the rebound of the defence geostationary market. This new contract further underscores the success of our Spacebus 4000 product line, which has represented a total of 42 satellite programmes, including 16 based on the Spacebus 4000B2 platform.”

The satellite will be co-funded by SES and the Luxembourg Government (funding from the Luxembourg Directorate of Defence is subject to parliamentary approval of the corresponding draft law), the media release said.

Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of €2.23 billion in 2024 and has more than 8,100 employees in 7 countries with 15 sites in Europe.