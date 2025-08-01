Asylon secures $24 million to enhance automated security

Asylon, a Pennsylvania-based provider of robotic perimeter security technology, has announced the close of its USD 24 million Series B funding round, led by global software investor Insight Partners, with strategic participation from Veteran Ventures Capital, Allegion Ventures, and the GO PA Fund.

This new capital will power Asylon’s next phase of growth—accelerating product innovation, scaling deployments, and expanding its position as the go-to provider of robotic security services across commercial and government sectors, the company said in a media release.

Founded to reimagine how security is delivered, Asylon’s US-made, integrated solutions—featuring autonomous drones, ground robotics, and AI-driven command software—are deployed across corporate campuses, critical infrastructure, logistics hubs, and defense installations. Asylon has completed over 250,000 robotic security missions, protecting people, property, and national assets, it said.

“Security is being redefined, and Asylon is proud to be a US-made provider at the forefront leading the shift for our enterprise and defense customers,” said Damon Henry, CEO and Co-Founder of Asylon. “This funding empowers us to scale our operations and deliver on the promise of automated, tech-enabled security services that are more cost effective and resilient than anything traditional systems can offer today. Asylon is creating a future where intelligent security is the norm—not the exception. Insight Partners shares our vision, and we’re excited to build that future together.”

“We believe Asylon is the next dimension of physical security,” said Mike Hayes, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Its full-stack, tech-enabled approach that integrates robotics, AI, and mission execution positions Asylon to lead in a market demanding automation and reliability. We’re thrilled to partner with Damon and team as they help pioneer this industry transformation.”

The Series B funding will be used to expand Asylon’s engineering, operations, and go-to-market teams, accelerate product development across its robotic platforms, and deepen partnerships across defense, logistics, and critical infrastructure, the media release said.