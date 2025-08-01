Altilium secures $1.3M to advance circular EV battery supply chain

Altilium, a UK-based clean technology group focused on supporting the transition to net zero, has announced that it has secured grant support from the Department for Business and Trade and the UK government’s new DRIVE35 programme, delivered through the Advanced Propulsion Centre, for rapid development of an innovative low carbon transport solution for end-of-life EV batteries.

The funding will fast-track the development of a functioning prototype designed specifically for safe, sustainable and cost-efficient collection and transportation of large volumes of end-of-life EV batteries, supporting the development of a circular economy for EV batteries in the UK, Altilium said in a media release.

The £1 million (about USD 1.3 million) project forms a critical pillar of Altilium’s full battery circularity model, the first of its kind in the UK. By integrating safe, low‑carbon collection with its proprietary EcoCathode recycling technology, Altilium is able to offer customers a complete end-to-end solution, where spent batteries are collected, then shredded to produce black mass, before chemical refining into battery-ready materials, including graphite, battery metal salts, p-CAM and CAM, the media release said.