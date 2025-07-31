SES AI acquires ESS provider UZ Energy for $25 million

SES AI Corporation, a US-based developer and manufacturer of AI-enhanced Li-Metal and Li-ion batteries, has announced it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of UZ Energy, an energy storage systems provider, for a purchase price of approximately USD 25.5 million, subject to earnout adjustment based on the achievement of specified financial targets.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions, SES AI said in a media release.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, UZ Energy specializes in designing and manufacturing of ESS products for commercial and industrial applications. It has deployed over 500 MWh of ESS safely in over 60 countries.

SES AI will expand its existing Molecular Universe platform through the integration of UZ Energy’s hardware, real world data and marketing and sales channels. This acquisition increases SES AI’s foothold in the global ESS market as a US-headquartered company to provide safe, long cycle life and cost-effective ESS hardware and software solutions, the media release said.

“AI data centers in the US are on track to triple their share of national electricity usage by 2028. This acquisition of UZ Energy launches us into this exciting market, accelerates our revenue growth, and strengthens our Molecular Universe ability to deliver better ESS battery materials and health monitoring systems by providing real world data to train our models,” said Qichao Hu, Founder and CEO of SES AI. “In acquiring UZ Energy, SES AI now has a unique opportunity to add an important end market.”

Founded in 2012, SES AI is headquartered in Boston and with operations in Singapore, Shanghai and Seoul.