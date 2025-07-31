US firm Nextracker launches new AI and robotics business

Nextracker, a California-based solar technology platform provider, has announced the launch of a new AI and robotics business initiative, anchored by the appointment of its first chief AI and robotics officer and a series of strategic technology acquisitions.

Over the past four quarters, the company has invested over USD 40 million to acquire three AI and robotics technologies. These acquisitions strengthen Nextracker’s end-to-end digital platform and enhance solar power plant deployment, quality, reliability, and long-term return on investment (ROI) for asset owners, the company said in a media release.

Nextracker has appointed Dr. Francesco Borrelli as chief AI and robotics officer, a newly created executive role focused on advancing the company’s global AI and robotics strategy. In his new role, he will lead the integration of AI, machine learning, and advanced robotics into Nextracker’s products and solutions to support global scalability and long-term innovation.

“With millions of sensors and control nodes already deployed over approximately 100 GW of operating systems in 40 countries, Nextracker has a unique opportunity to harness AI and robotics at scale,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker. “Dr. Borelli brings the vision and expertise to lead this evolution, allowing us to deliver deeper insights, timely and incisive actions, and greater customer ROI across our global technology platform.”

“Scaling solar to meet global energy demand requires a new level of autonomy in how we build and operate power plants,” said Dr. Borrelli. “I’m excited to join Nextracker in this role and help lead the integration of AI and robotics—turning field data into real-time action that drives solar plant performance, reduces risk, and accelerates deployment.”

As a key component of its digital and robotics technology platform, Nextracker acquired OnSight Technology, a pioneer in autonomous robotic inspection and fire detection systems for solar power plants, the media release said.

Nextracker also announced two previously undisclosed complementary acquisitions: SenseHawk IP (August 2024), which enables the creation of high-resolution 3D as-built maps of solar project sites using AI-enabled drone-captured imagery; and Amir Robotics (March 2025), a developer of a lightweight, water-free robotic cleaning technology designed for daily operation at large-scale solar sites.