Musashi’s new India hub to focus on energy storage, e-mobility

Musashi India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s Musashi Seimitsu Industries, has launched the Musashi Technology Excellence Centre (MTEC) at the Atria University Campus in Bengaluru.

Musashi will conduct research and development and prototyping activities in the centre, with a focus on developing next-generation energy storage systems and accelerating localisation in e-mobility technologies, according to a report by ET Auto.

The company will make an initial investment of about ₹100 million (about USD 1.1 million) in the first year in the centre, which will play a key role in prototyping, testing and validation of technologies developed globally, while customizing them to Indian market conditions, the report said.

“Our journey in India began in 2002 with one customer, and today we stand proudly as a trusted partner to leading OEMs,” said Naoya Nishimura, CEO of Musashi India and Africa Region. “The establishment of MTEC marks our evolution into a truly Indian operation focused on customer-first values and ownership. This is a crucial step toward building the number one operation in the country.”