European components distribution slowdown continues in 2nd quarter

The European electronic components distribution market has yet to show clear signs of recovery. Persistent global uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on investment decisions — frequently postponed, or in some cases even cancelled. Unpredictable political shifts, compounded by tariffs and macroeconomic headwinds, further cool global market activity, DMASS Europe said in a media release.

Although Europe could potentially benefit from greater reliability and regulatory clarity compared to other regions, these advantages have yet to translate into tangible positive momentum. Rather than being raised, expectations across the sector are increasingly being scaled back, according to DMASS Europe, an industry body that collates detailed electronic components distribution market data.

Semiconductor distribution sales in Europe experienced a significant decline of 14%, amounting to €2.20 billion. Among the major countries, Austria faced again the steepest drop with a decrease of almost 37%, followed by France with a reduction of 20%. Only Iberia performed notably better and realized a slight increase of 2.4%.

Country/Region Semi Total k€ Change Q2/Q2 UK 172.536 -10,64% IRELAND 19.656 -17,42% GERMANY 523.897 -17,61% FRANCE 168.302 -20,23% ITALY 214.220 -16,78% SWITZERLAND 78.150 -15,81% NORDIC 192.590 -2,80% BENELUX 83.834 -15,98% IBERIA 127.129 2,39% AUSTRIA 40.883 -36,68% RUSSIA 0 -100,00% EASTERN EUROPE 442.985 -11,87% ISRAEL 72.712 -14,91% TURKEY 53.826 -10,45% OTHER 29.059 -17,92% DMASS Semi Total 2.219.778 -14,11%

At the product side, weakest sales were in Power and Programmable Logic with a minus of over 21%. Sensors & Actuators showed a increase about 6.1% and did much better than average with 14% minus. See table below.

Product Group Semi Total k€ Change Q2/Q2 DISCRETE 139.931 1,62% POWER 238.661 -21,74% SENSORS & ACTUATORS 78.054 6,07% OPTO 198.701 -6,34% ANALOG 568.175 -15,32% MEMORY 205.920 -13,15% MOS MICRO LOGIC 463.119 -19,72% PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC 158.496 -21,60% STANDARD LOGIC 25.002 -8,66% OTHER LOGIC 143.719 1,61% DMASS Semi Total 2.219.778 -14,11%

In IP&E, the slowdown turned into a slight increase of +1.43% to 1.51 billion euro.

Only Austria, the UK, Germany and Switzerland could not profit and continued to decline.

Country/Region IP&E Total k€ Change Q2/Q2 UK 162.830 -2,91% IRELAND 13.059 3,20% GERMANY 304.182 -4,74% FRANCE 154.451 0,41% ITALY 161.179 -1,35% SWITZERLAND 42.891 -6,12% NORDIC 141.491 7,73% BENELUX 77.304 4,12% IBERIA 94.827 4,99% AUSTRIA 34.380 -7,26% RUSSIA 2 -99,06% EASTERN EUROPE 220.635 7,77% ISRAEL 37.509 19,35% TURKEY 43.760 26,82% OTHER 25.463 -2,46% DMASS IP&E Total 1.513.963 1,43%

Product-wise, Passives (-1.17%) showed a minus while electromechanical components (+2.38%) and Power Supplies (+6.82%) are back again. (see table below).

Biggest decline could be seen at Capacitors with Film (-17.8%), Tantal (-11.4%) and Aluminium (-10.5%), while — beside power supplies in general — sensors (+7.6% and circular connectors (+122.7%) showed a good increase.

Product Group IP&E Total k€ Change Q2/Q2 PASSIVES 522.773 -1,17% ELECTROMECHANIC 878.841 2,38% POWER SUPPLIES 112.349 6,82% DMASS IP&E Total 1.513.963 1,43%

All Components consolidated by Region (Q2):

Country/Region All Comps. Total € Change Q2/Q2 UK 335.366 -7,05% IRELAND 32.714 -10,26% GERMANY 828.079 -13,31% FRANCE 322.754 -11,53% ITALY 375.399 -10,79% SWITZERLAND 121.041 -12,62% NORDIC 334.081 1,40% BENELUX 161.138 -7,40% IBERIA 221.956 3,49% AUSTRIA 75.263 -25,95% RUSSIA 2 -99,06% EASTERN EUROPE 663.619 -6,19% ISRAEL 110.221 -5,70% TURKEY 97.586 3,15% OTHER 54.522 -11,36% DMASS All Comps. Total 3.733.741 -8,42%

“The European economy in 2025 remains resilient but faces increasing pressure from geopolitical tensions and global trade disruptions. This is particularly evident in the electronic components supply chain, which has become strained due to extended lead times, inventory volatility, and dependence on critical raw materials from Asia,” said DMASS Chairman Hermann Reiter. “Despite the fragmentation of global trade, the electronic components market remains deeply interconnected. Europe is responding with nearshoring strategies, supply chain diversification, and digital transparency measures.”

The rising demand for semiconductors, IoT devices and AI applications continues to drive innovation, presenting growth opportunities even amid uncertainty, he added.