EIF invests €30 million to boost quantum tech, deep physics

The European Investment Fund (EIF) has announced an investment of €30 million in Quantonation II, a French early-stage venture capital fund. This funding aims at accelerating the growth of companies operating in the fields of quantum technology and deep physics, addressing a critical gap in the early-stage financing landscape. The fund aims to build a diversified portfolio of around 25 high-potential companies and 5 ventures studios worldwide, according to a media release.

“Investing in Quantonation II allows us to support European companies at the forefront of quantum technology,” said Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the EIF. “By backing this fund, we are reinforcing our commitment to strengthening Europe’s technological sovereignty and nurturing high-potential sectors that require specialized expertise.”

“We are proud to partner with the EIF in this new chapter for quantum innovation in Europe,” said Olivier Tonneau, Partner at Quantonation. “Their €30 million investment into Quantonation II is a strong signal of trust and support for our mission to turn European scientific excellence into globally leading companies.”

The investment is part of the EIF’s strategy under the InvestEU framework, focusing on mitigating the equity gap faced by innovative companies in underserved sectors during their early stages. Quantonation II aims for a total fund size of €200 million, leveraging its unique position as the only player with a dedicated team of quantum experts who can provide invaluable support to portfolio companies, the media release said.

Quantonation is an early-stage VC fund dedicated to deep physics and quantum technologies. Quantonation is headquartered in Paris, France, and in Boston, USA, with investments in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.