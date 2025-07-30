Denmark buys four MQ-9B SkyGuardians from GA-ASI
Denmark and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) have announced the procurement of four MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) from US-headquartered General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI). The purchase includes three Certified Ground Control Stations.
Denmark joins a growing list of European countries that have selected MQ-9B for its multi-domain capabilities with long range and endurance. The platform provides pole-to-pole satellite control and de-icing capabilities to enable missions in the harsh conditions of the Arctic in support of Denmark and its NATO Allies, according to a media release.
Additionally, MQ-9B’s in-house-developed Detect and Avoid System aids MQ-9B’s ability to fly in unsegregated airspace for domestic civilian operations, making it versatile for operations from Denmark.
MQ-9B recently became the first large remotely piloted aircraft to obtain a Military Type Certificate (MTC) from the UK’s Military Aviation Authority, certifying its safe operation without geographic restrictions, including over populous areas.
“It’s been a very productive year for our MQ-9B platforms,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “First, we earned MTC and now we’ve added Denmark to the UK, Belgium, and Poland as MQ-9B customers in Europe. I believe the extensive waters of the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Baltic Sea of the Nordic countries make the MQ-9B a very effective tool for national maritime surveillance and security.”
MQ-9B SkyGuardian is the first unmanned system to offer multi-domain Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISR&T) as an internal payload that can search the ocean’s surface and its depths in support of Fleet Operations. MQ-9B can also be fitted with a number of payloads including a maritime surveillance package with a 360-degree maritime radar and/or sonobuoy dispensing pods, the media release said.
“This procurement demonstrates how NSPA enables efficient, effective and responsive multinational acquisitions for advanced, interoperable capabilities,” said Stacy A. Cummings, NSPA General Manager. “We are proud to support Denmark in this strategic investment for national maritime surveillance and security.”