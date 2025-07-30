Denmark buys four MQ-9B SkyGuardians from GA-ASI

Denmark and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) have announced the procurement of four MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) from US-headquartered General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI). The purchase includes three Certified Ground Control Stations.

Denmark joins a growing list of European countries that have selected MQ-9B for its multi-domain capabilities with long range and endurance. The platform provides pole-to-pole satellite control and de-icing capabilities to enable missions in the harsh conditions of the Arctic in support of Denmark and its NATO Allies, according to a media release.

Additionally, MQ-9B’s in-house-developed Detect and Avoid System aids MQ-9B’s ability to fly in unsegregated airspace for domestic civilian operations, making it versatile for operations from Denmark.

MQ-9B recently became the first large remotely piloted aircraft to obtain a Military Type Certificate (MTC) from the UK’s Military Aviation Authority, certifying its safe operation without geographic restrictions, including over populous areas.

“It’s been a very productive year for our MQ-9B platforms,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “First, we earned MTC and now we’ve added Denmark to the UK, Belgium, and Poland as MQ-9B customers in Europe. I believe the extensive waters of the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Baltic Sea of the Nordic countries make the MQ-9B a very effective tool for national maritime surveillance and security.”

MQ-9B SkyGuardian is the first unmanned system to offer multi-domain Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISR&T) as an internal payload that can search the ocean’s surface and its depths in support of Fleet Operations. MQ-9B can also be fitted with a number of payloads including a maritime surveillance package with a 360-degree maritime radar and/or sonobuoy dispensing pods, the media release said.