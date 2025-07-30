Augmentus raises $11M to advance robotic surface finishing, welding

Augmentus, the developer of an intelligent no-code robotics solution, has announced that it has raised USD 11 million in a Series A+ funding round. The funds will be used to accelerate regional deployment of its fully autonomous robotic surface finishing and welding systems, fulfill demand from marquee manufacturing customers, and advance R&D into hyper-adaptive, AI-driven robotic systems built for the factory floor, the company said in a media release.

Augmentus has offices in Texas (USA) and Singapore.

The round was led by Woori VP, with participation from new investor EDBI, alongside returning backers Sierra Ventures and Cocoon Capital.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand — and this round enables us to deliver. It allows us to fulfill our growing backlog while accelerating R&D into hyper-adaptive robotics that can perceive and respond on the fly, even in chaotic, high-mix environments where no two parts are alike. These are the hardest problems in automation — surface finishing, material removal, welding — and we’re solving them at scale,” said Daryl Lim, Co-founder and CEO of Augmentus. “With world-class partners across Asia, the US and Europe, we’re not just building robotic software — we’re building the future of intelligent manufacturing.”

With over 50 systems sold across more than 6 countries, Augmentus is now focused on scaling execution capacity and delivery. This next phase of growth will be driven by a two-pronged approach: direct engagement with end clients, and a growing network of trusted system integrators, the media release said.

“Collaborating with Augmentus has enabled us to bring a new level of flexibility and reliability to shot peening automation. Their 3D scanning and AI-powered path planning technology complements our expertise in shot peening, resulting in systems that are easier to deploy, faster to set up, and capable of handling a wide variety of parts with confidence,” said Volker Schneidau, Managing Director of sentenso GmbH, an Augmentus system integrator partner. “Throughout our partnership, Augmentus has demonstrated a strong commitment to practical innovation and shared knowledge, helping us deliver advanced automation solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The new capital will also support regional expansion across APAC and North America, while ensuring that booked systems for existing customers are delivered on time, at scale, and with full support infrastructure, Augmentus said.