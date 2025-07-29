Hadrian raises $260 million to build AI-powered factories in US

Hadrian, an advanced manufacturing company building AI-powered factories for America, has announced USD 260 million in new capital and major expansions of its footprint in California and Arizona. The investment supports new manufacturing space, expanded R&D capacity and dedicated teams focused on shipbuilding and naval defense production, the company said in a media release.

The raise includes USD 260 million in Series C financing led by existing investors Founders Fund and Lux Capital, and a factory expansion loan facility arranged by Morgan Stanley. This capital will accelerate Hadrian’s ability to deliver not just precision parts but full mission-critical systems.

The company now covers the entire advanced manufacturing stack, from raw material to finished products, and supports everything from components to assemblies to complete platforms. With its “Factories-as-a-Service” model, Hadrian can rapidly scale production across key Department of Defense (DOD) areas such as munitions, shipbuilding, and other high-priority programs.

“We’re building the factories that will secure American leadership in advanced manufacturing and create new jobs here in the United States,” said Chris Power, founder and CEO of Hadrian. “China is making massive bets on industrial dominance. The United States needs to respond not just with policy, but with production. That’s what Hadrian is here to do.”

“Arizona is at the heart of America’s national defense,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We continue to be a premier destination for the fast-growing aerospace and defense industry. This new investment will further solidify our state’s leadership and provide family-sustaining jobs for Arizonans.”

The new factory in Mesa, Arizona, is expected to create 350 local jobs.

The company also announced setting up Hadrian Maritime, a dedicated division bringing Hadrian’s autonomous factory model to shipbuilding and naval defense.

Both the Arizona site and Hadrian’s new corporate HQ are slated to be fully operational by January 2026, the media release said.