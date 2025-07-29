Bonsai Robotics acquires farm-ng to enhance autonomous farming

Bonsai Robotics, a US company that provides vision-based autonomy software for agriculture, has announced its acquisition of California-based farm-ng Inc., a developer of modular electric robots for farm management.

The integration of Bonsai’s high-performance autonomous AI technology with farm-ng’s customizable robotic platform allows for an offering of AI-first machines that can transform crop management. This powerful combination of intelligent software and advanced robotic hardware enables cost-effective, mixed-fleet solutions that boost efficiency and reduce operational costs across diverse crops, tasks, and environments, according to a media release.

“To date, our vision has been to make autonomy and AI accessible, easy to use, and deployable across all farm equipment whether retrofitted onto existing tractors or built into the next generation machine,” said Tyler Niday, CEO and co-founder of Bonsai Robotics. “This acquisition allows us to now develop those next generation machines to augment and empower today’s workforce while optimizing farm productivity. We are shifting the industry from iron to intelligence.”

Bonsai and farm-ng have a strong track record of collaboration across vineyards, orchards, and bedded crops, demonstrating proven field results and commercial momentum. This integration builds on that partnership and positions the combined company for rapid growth, supported by active commercial deployments and strong financial backing, the media release said.

“From day one, both teams have been deeply aligned on making robotics and AI practical and seamless for real-world agricultural workflows,” said Brendan Dowdle, former CEO of farm-ng and now Chief Business Officer of the combined company. “By joining forces, we can move faster, helping growers adopt transformative tools that support their operations and improve their bottom line.”