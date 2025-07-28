Remora secures €14M to advance AI innovation in fish welfare

Norway’s Remora Robotics has raised 164 million NOK (about 14 million euros) in a funding round to accelerate the rollout of its autonomous cleaning robot for aquaculture. The solution combines automated net cleaning with AI-powered inspection, representing a significant technological step forward for a more sustainable and efficient fish farming industry, according to a media release.

Autonomous net cleaning supports fish health by maintaining cleaner nets, which helps create better conditions for gill health and reduces stress levels.

At the same time, it lowers the biological risks associated with traditional high-pressure cleaning and vessel activity around the pens. The result: improved fish welfare, better biosecurity, reduced mortality, and greater sustainability in production.

The funding round was led by Hatch Blue through its Blue Revolution Fund with strong participation from existing shareholders, the media release said.

“Remora Robotics integrates technology, fish welfare, and operational efficiency in a way that directly addresses the needs of salmon farmers while enhancing aquaculture’s sustainability,” said Georg Baunach, CEO and Managing Partner at Hatch Blue. “We are very excited to work with the Remora team and support their growth in the Norwegian salmon market and beyond.”

Over the past 12 months, Remora has achieved a major commercial breakthrough, with installations at several of the world’s leading aquaculture companies. Demand is rising, and much of the company’s production capacity for the next six months is already sold out. Going forward, the focus is on delivering high-quality service and long-term customer value through the Remora platform.

“We’ve been part of Remora’s journey since 2023, and what they’re now delivering to the market confirms both their vision and ability to execute,” said Thomas Grieg from Grieg Kapital, who is also joining the board of directors at Remora Robotics. “The technology delivers significant value to Remora’s customers. That’s why we’re increasing our investment.”

“We’re incredibly proud of what the team has achieved so far, and it’s highly motivating to see such strong market response to our technology,” said Svein Erik Gregersen, CEO of Remora Robotics. “This funding gives us the opportunity to further develop the platform and deliver even more value to our customers. These are exciting times for Remora – and we’re just getting started.”

DnB Carnegie acted as financial advisor for the transaction, with legal support provided by the law firm Schjødt.