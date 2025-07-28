Diraq secures $330K to explore quantum applications in energy networks

Australian quantum computing firm Diraq has been awarded AU$500,000 (about USD $330,000) in funding to explore how quantum computers can enhance the performance, sustainability and security of energy networks.

The funding was awarded through the Australian government’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources’ Critical Technologies Challenge Program (CTCP). The consortium, led by Diraq, brings together partners including the Real-Time Simulations (RTS) team in UNSW Sydney’s School of Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications, Macquarie University, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Australia and Australian Energy Market Operator, according to a media release.

The project’s aim is to ascertain the feasibility of using quantum computers to improve the optimisation of increasingly complex energy networks. To do this, quantum computers need to be integrated with real-time simulation tools that can enhance the accuracy, efficiency and scalability of these networks.

Diraq’s role in the consortium will involve building software that allows the RTS team to communicate directly with Diraq’s devices, without the need for manual intervention.

“This will eventually allow non-experimentalists to perform experiments on Diraq’s systems,” said MengKe Feng, Diraq’s Simulation & Device Physics Manager. “It’s an initial step towards identifying real applications for quantum computers in the energy sector.”

Once the software has been designed, Diraq will run experiments with devices of 10 qubits to better understand how such algorithms could be implemented in larger devices. The project reflects the primary aim of the CTCP: to connect quantum computers with real-life applications, the media release said.