$20M semiconductor research facility coming to Stony Brook University

A new, public-private partnership between Stony Brook University and onsemi, a US-based manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, will construct a USD 20 million, state-of-the-art semiconductor research and development facility on the Stony Brook University campus.

Research at the new center will unlock the full potential of silicon carbide chips, and the facility will drive the development of cutting-edge technology used in clean energy industries, Stony Brook said in an online news post.

“The state-of-the-art research facility at Stony Brook University will be another step in our mission to reshore the chip industry, strengthen our national security, and cement New York’s status as the chips capital of the United States,” said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. “By investing in cutting-edge technology and world-class talent, we’re building a stronger, more resilient future for Long Island, and New York.”

“This new center will play a key role in accelerating innovation in one of the most critical fields for these global megatrends,” said onsemi Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy Dinesh Ramanathan. “Aligned with Governor Hochul’s vision, and in strong partnership with Stony Brook and Empire State Development, we are building a pipeline of skilled talent who will drive the next wave of breakthroughs in power semiconductors and pave the way for our sustainable future.”

As a result of the partnership, onsemi will invest USD 8 million to support the center’s operations, while Stony Brook University will invest USD 10 million in renovations and equipment. Empire State Development will support the new facility through a capital grant of up to USD 2 million recommended by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council.

“This public-private partnership between onsemi, Stony Brook and Empire State Development provides tremendous opportunity for economic development and national security,” said Stony Brook University Incoming President Andrea Goldsmith.

The new center will allow university research scientists, postdocs, graduate, and undergraduate students to study crystal growth, processing, and metrology with the goal of growing bigger, higher-quality silicon carbide crystals, the online post said.