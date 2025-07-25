MASSIMO launches next-gen MileMax Li-ion batteries for e-rickshaws

India’s MASSIMO has officially launched its MileMax Lithium-ion E-rickshaw Battery.

The MileMax range stands out with its longer backup, extra battery life, lightweight design, and zero maintenance — empowering e-rickshaw owners with better speed and enhanced savings. These lithium batteries are engineered for superior performance and tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Indian electric mobility sector, the company said in a media release.

“Lithium in E-mobility is the future and MASSIMO is prepared with quality product and service commitment to enter into this category and speed up the growth journey of Pan India expansion,” said Vikas Goyal, Managing Partner at MASSIMO.

MileMax is available in two variants—one equipped with IoT and GPS tracking, and another with built-in Bluetooth, the media release said.

“MASSIMO, known for its faster claim settlement, will ensure that the customer experience and expectations are met with quality and service,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, Business Head – India. “We have launched two models of this MileMax Lithium-ion E-Rick battery as part of our commitment to innovative technologies.”

Based in the southern Indian state of Telangana, MASSIMO offers energy storage solutions and batteries for automotive, tubular, two-wheelers, e-rickshaws, golf carts, inverters, VRLA SMF, marine and solar.