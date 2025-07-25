Indian semiconductor startup Netrasemi raises $12 million in series A

Indian semiconductor startup Netrasemi has raised INR 1.07 billion (about USD 12 million) in a Series A funding round led by Zoho Corporation and existing investor Unicorn India Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to boost R&D, ramp up production capabilities, and expand the company’s domestic and global footprint in the Edge AI semiconductor space, the company said, according to a report by Startup Success Stories.

The Kerala-based firm plans to double its engineering team from 83 to 166 people over the next year.

The latest round brings Netrasemi’s total funding to INR 1.25 billion (about USD 14 million)

Netrasemi is building domain-specific, AI-powered SoC solutions tailored for smart IoT products. Netrasemi is developing two Edge-AI chips: the A2000, an AI video analytics chip; and the R1000, a microcontroller for smart IoT sensors — both currently in the tapeout stage, using TSMC’s 12nm technology node. A CCTV-focused AI camera chip is also under development, according to a report by Business World.

“Supporting India’s indigenous semiconductor innovation aligns with Zoho’s mission of building self-reliant, globally competitive technology,” said Shailesh Davey, Co-founder & CEO, Zoho Corporation. “Netrasemi’s work in AI, robotics, and edge computing presents exciting opportunities for R&D collaboration, especially at our new R&D centre in Kottarakara, Kerala.”