Eaton to acquire Texas-based Resilient Power Systems

Intelligent power management company Eaton has signed an agreement to acquire Resilient Power Systems, a North American developer and manufacturer of innovative energy solutions, including solid-state transformer-based technology, according to a media release.

“Resilient’s medium voltage solid-state transformers are a next-generation solution in high-power, direct current (DC) applications in the electric vehicle (EV) market — and there’s huge opportunity for future applications in data centers, port electrification and battery energy storage,” said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector. “By leveraging Eaton’s manufacturing capabilities, field service organization and commercial scale, we’re confident we can expand the market for this innovative technology to data center and other customers looking to move faster, minimize costs and improve power distribution efficiency and reliability.”

Resilient, based in Austin, Texas and backed by venture capital firms including Energy Transition Ventures, develops and manufactures innovative energy solutions that rewrite the electric grid. Today, its line of ultra-compact EV charging depots connect directly to the existing distribution grid allowing clients to deploy EV fleet and public charging stations quickly and efficiently. And in the future, Resilient’s highly differentiated technology has additional application potential for data centers, enabling customers to increase power density and revenue generation, the media release said.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Eaton had revenues of nearly USD 25 billion in 2024, and serves customers in more than 160 countries.