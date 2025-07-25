Anglia moves to 4-day week to support staff well-being

Anglia Components has announced that the company will be closing on Fridays from September 1st, 2025. However, the company “will maintain the operational excellence and high standards of service that it is famed for,” and the Anglia Live e-commerce platform — offering a 1-2 business day delivery service across the UK and EU will remain available 24/7/365.

“We reduced our Friday opening hours to a half day at the start of 2023 and have seen the hugely positive impact this has had on our staff,” said Steve Rawlins, Anglia’s CEO. “As a progressive employer we are now extending this to the full day closing with no changes to our colleagues’ holidays or existing benefits.”

The move supports the best and most innovative working practices that employers are implementing across industry, and is part of Anglia’s ESG strategy, the company said in a media release.

“By continued investment in our people and infrastructure, and by prioritising employee well-being we are better able to support our wide customer base across the UK and Europe,” said Rawlins.

Studies in the UK, Spain and Japan have all shown that moving to a four-day working week can improve productivity, so Anglia believes that the customer experience — combining in-person and online engagement — will be even better as the four-day week rolls out, the media release said.

Anglia Components is a privately-owned, authorised, UK and European distributor of semiconductors, optoelectronics, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components with franchise agreements with many global manufacturers.