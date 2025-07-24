Zimmer Biomet acquires robotics firm Monogram for $177 million

Zimmer Biomet has acquired US robotics firm Monogram Technologies for about USD 177 million. Monogram’s semi- and fully autonomous robotic technologies are expected to add new and differentiated capabilities to expand Zimmer Biomet’s flagship ROSA Robotics platform and broad suite of navigation and enabling technologies, Zimmer said in a media release.

Headquartered in Indiana, US, Zimmer Biomet is a global medical device company that focuses on musculoskeletal healthcare.

Monogram has developed a CT-based, semi-autonomous, AI-navigated total knee arthroplasty (TKA) robotic technology, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in March 2025 and is expected to be commercialized with Zimmer Biomet implants in early 2027.

Additionally, Monogram is developing a fully autonomous version of the technology with the potential to significantly increase safety, efficiency and outcomes, as well as additional applications beyond TKA. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Zimmer Biomet expects to have a clear pathway to become the first and only company in orthopedics to offer a fully autonomous surgical robot, the media release said.

“Monogram’s technology is a major leap forward, demonstrating our commitment to becoming the boldest and broadest innovator in surgical robotics and navigation,” said Ivan Tornos, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zimmer Biomet. “Upon closing, our customer-centric portfolio will consist of the most comprehensive and flexible technology ecosystem to support the varying preferences of a vast array of surgeons — now and into the future. With Monogram’s proprietary technology, Zimmer Biomet has the potential to become the first company to deliver fully autonomous capabilities and redefine both the standard of care and the future of orthopedic surgery.”

The proposed transaction expands Zimmer Biomet’s extensive suite of orthopedic robotics, enabling solutions and analytics to address the needs of surgeons pre-, intra- and post-operatively.