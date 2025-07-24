QuiX secures €15M to deliver universal photonic quantum computer

Dutch photonic quantum computing firm QuiX Quantum has secured €15 million in Series A funding to deliver the world’s first single-photon-based universal quantum computer in 2026. The round was co-led by Invest-NL and EIC Fund, with participation from existing investors, PhotonVentures, Oost NL, and FORWARD.one, according to a media release.

The Series A was preceded by the award of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program, a key initiative of the European Commission supporting companies that create and disrupt markets with their transformative technologies.

With this new funding, QuiX Quantum will deliver its first-generation universal photonic quantum computer, designed to implement a universal gate set enabling any quantum operation.

“Our Series A funding round fuels our mission to further develop the core building blocks required for a fault-tolerant universal quantum computer,” said Stefan Hengesbach, CEO of QuiX Quantum. “With our first-generation system in 2026, we will demonstrate universality by overcoming long-standing challenges in fast feed-forward electronics and single-photon sources. The next-generation system, planned for 2027, will focus on implementing error correction, a crucial step towards fault-tolerant systems capable of transforming industries such as chemical engineering, drug development, fraud detection, and advanced manufacturing.”

QuiX Quantum’s universal photonic quantum computer leverages the principles of superposition, entanglement and interference to process information in fundamentally different ways from classical computers. Built on silicon-nitride chips designed for high-volume manufacturing, its systems are highly scalable, operate primarily at room temperature, and are fully compatible with data-center environments, the company said.

“QuiX Quantum is one of Europe’s most promising full-stack quantum computing companies, with a technology that can reshape critical sectors like healthcare, energy and AI,” said Liz Duijves, Invest-NL Deep Tech Funds. “Our investment in QuiX not only catalyzes breakthrough innovation in quantum technology, but also strengthens Europe’s leadership and reinforces a thriving deep tech ecosystem in the Netherlands.”

“The EIC Fund is proud to support QuiX Quantum as they continue to push the boundaries of quantum innovation and strengthen Europe’s leadership in this strategic field,” said Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board.