Zollner Elektronik celebrates 60 years of being in business

This year Zollner Elektronik AG celebrates 60 years of being in business. What Manfred Zollner, Sr., set into motion in 1965 as a one-man-operation in Zandt has developed across six decades into a global group of companies with over 13,000 employees.

Today the family-led company, headquartered in Zandt, Germany, is among the leading global EMS providers — characterized by entrepreneurial foresight, technical excellence and practiced customer proximity, Zollner said in a media release.

This long-term success is based on a clear directive: grow with the requirements of our customers, further develop ourselves technologically and at the same time remain reliable and approachable, it said. To live up to this standard, also in the future, Zollner places its faith in investment in the digitalization of processes, modern production methods, expansion of international locations as well as key topics like artificial intelligence, sustainable creation of value and regionally ensuring the retention and supply of skilled workers.

“60 years of company history does not spell standstill, rather constant transformation and the ability to constantly reorient ourselves to the requirements of the market,” said Markus Aschenbrenner, member of the Zollner Elektronik AG Managing Board. “Not only is technological innovative power at the forefront in doing so, rather long-term trust from our customers and sustainable success in all dimensions: economic, social and ecological — from quality and on-time delivery to responsibility for the regions in which Zollner is active.”

With global presence, a broad spectrum of services and high-level technological expertise, Zollner sees itself as a reliable strategic partner along the entire value-added chain — posed to take the next steps in an increasingly networked and dynamic industry. The coming years will be characterized by further internationalization, expansion of digital ecosystems and close collaboration with customers and partners, according to the media release.