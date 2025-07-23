INL to lead advancements in US semiconductor manufacturing

The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has been chosen to serve as the chief digital officer for the Semiconductor Manufacturing and Advanced Research with Twins USA Institute (SMART USA). This Manufacturing USA Institute, funded by the National Institute for Standards and Technology CHIPS for America program and launched in 2025, is led by Semiconductor Research Corporation Manufacturing Consortium Corporation.

The SMART USA program is partnering with the Department of Energy to tackle the semiconductor industry’s toughest challenges, leveraging the department’s decades-long investments in high-performance computing. This initiative will advance American digital twin technology, build a digital backbone, and apply it to the semiconductor supply chain to reboot domestic manufacturing competitiveness and ensure economic and national security, according to a media release.

“INL was selected for its vast expertise in digital twinning, high-performance computing, digital engineering, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing,” said Chris Ritter, INL’s Division Director of Scientific Computing and AI, who will lead INL’s part of the effort. “We will also be in charge of developing tools and methodologies to provide agile responses to supply chain disruptions, ensuring continuous and efficient semiconductor production.”

As the electronics industry grows, efficient and secure semiconductor manufacturing will become more vital. SMART USA and INL will employ digital twin technology to reduce the significant time and costs associated with chip design and production.

With years of experience in developing digital twin technology, INL is positioned to lead this initiative. INL computer scientists have created digital twin initiatives across key focus areas: nuclear operations, energy systems, advanced materials, fuel cycles and cyber-physical security.

Additionally, INL will lead the Rocky Mountain region’s Digital Innovation Semiconductor Centers. In this role, the lab will work with Boise State University, the College of Eastern Idaho, the University of Utah, other regional universities, Mountain West-based semiconductor companies like Micron and Texas Instruments, and nearby national laboratories such as the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to build a highly-skilled semiconductor workforce across the region.