Hyundai Motor Company has completed the development of the IONIQ 9-based Seed Ball Drone Station to support forest restoration projects in South Korea, following the launch of the IONIQ 5 Monitoring Drone Station in 2023. The new project will begin in Uljin, a region on Korea’s East Coast that was severely affected by widespread wildfires in 2022, Hyundai said in a media release.

In June 2024, Hyundai Motor signed a five-year partnership agreement with the Korea National Arboreta and Gardens Institute, a subsidiary of the Korea Forest Service, and Tree Planet, a social venture specializing in tree planting. Through this collaboration, the company has conducted forest monitoring and data collection activities using the IONIQ 5 Monitoring Drone Station to assist in restoring areas affected by wildfires along Korea’s East Coast.

The newly developed IONIQ 9 Seed Ball Drone Station is a specially designed vehicle based on Hyundai Motor’s flagship electric SUV, IONIQ 9, in collaboration with Guru E&T, a startup specializing in reforestation solutions and technologies. It is equipped to facilitate tree planting, monitoring and restoration of damaged forest areas.

“The station incorporates advanced features, such as a drone takeoff and landing platform built into the trunk, providing excellent operational flexibility,” Hyundai said in the media release. “The vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging system enables the vehicle to autonomously supply power required for drone operations directly onboard.”

The system is designed for zero tailpipe emissions and low-noise, low-vibration operation, ensuring minimal impact on the surrounding ecosystem. With its off-road driving capabilities, the IONIQ 9 drone station can also reliably access remote forest areas and conduct restoration efforts with stability, the company said.