Everta launches DC chargers, eyes 15% of Indian market

Indian EV charger manufacturer Everta has announced the launch of its DC chargers with an aim to capture 15% DC charger market share in India by 2030.

Everta, which has a strategic partnership with anode and cathode battery material maker Epsilon, will manufacture the chargers at its Bengaluru plant, which is expected to start operations in the third quarter of the financial year 2026, according to a report by Money Control.

“We aim to have a 15% share in the DC charger space by 2030,” said Benny Parihar, Managing Director, Everta. “We will be providing DC chargers to charge point operators (CPO), fleet operators, and businesses.”

The Bengaluru facility will produce high-performance DC chargers, from 60 kW to 320 kW, for electric cars, electric trucks and electric buses, the Financial Express reported.

“With operations set to commence from Q3 this year, our focus will be to create a robust network of Everta DC chargers,” said Everta CEO Manasvi Sharma. “Our service-led strategy emphasises on unparalleled uptime, user-friendly interfaces, and dedicated support for the customers. With aim to deploy 3,000 chargers annually by 2027, we are committed to building a seamless charging experience for every EV user.”

Everta also has a Technology Licensing Agreement (TLA) with StarCharge, which has deployed over 2 million charging units across 60 countries.