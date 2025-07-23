Anritsu Corporation has developed and launched new software options for its Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A, designed to evaluate the radio frequency (RF) performance of 5G devices such as smartphones. These options support key technologies specified in 3GPP Release 17, including 1024QAM modulation for downlink and Tx Switching 2Tx to 2Tx for uplink, enabling accurate and flexible evaluation of 5G devices with enhanced transmit/receive (TRx) performance, according to a media release.

The 1024QAM modulation for downlink offers approximately 25% improvement in data throughput compared to the current 256QAM standard for the same frequency bandwidth. The Tx Switching 2Tx to 2Tx for uplink technology improves uplink stability and speed by dynamically switching between multiple antennas based on communication conditions.

These technologies are expected to be adopted in the FR1 frequency bands used by 5G devices such as smartphones, but also to enhance the quality of communication experiences across a wide range of applications, from entertainment like ultra-high-definition video streaming and cloud gaming to business use cases such as teleworking and cloud services, the media release said.

Anritsu contributes to the advancement of next-generation communications and the creation of a more seamless network environment by providing test solutions that enable precise and flexible evaluation of 5G device TRx performance using these new technologies.

Headquartered in Kanagawa, Japan, Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures and sells electronic measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications.