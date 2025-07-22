Wacker commissions €300M production line for chip-grade polysilicon

Wacker Chemie has commissioned the Etching Line Next, its new production line for the manufacture of ultra-pure semiconductor-grade polysilicon, at its Burghausen production site in Germany.

With a total expenditure of over €300 million, Etching Line Next is currently the Group’s largest investment project. Construction work began in fall 2022. Commissioning took place in stages from fall 2024. The plant recently went into operation and is already producing its first consignments. By virtue of the new production line, the German chemical company is increasing its production capacity for products that comply with the highest semiconductor-grade standards by more than 50 percent. This expansion in capacity will also create around 150 new jobs.

“Ultra-pure polycrystalline silicon is the purest man-made material. Everything regarding the semiconductor industry and, consequently, digital transformation revolves around this key raw material,” said Wacker CEO Christian Hartel. “We are the only company in Europe and the largest in the world who manufactures ultrapure polysilicon for the semiconductor industry. The Etching Line Next allows us to further consolidate our position as a global quality and technology leader.”

“A strong signal for Bavaria and Germany as a business location: the opening of a state-of-the-art production line at Wacker Chemie in Burghausen worth €300 million. Hyperpure semiconductor-grade polysilicon is the basis for digitalization. Wacker Chemie is the global leader in this field,” said Bavaria’s Minister-President Markus Söder. “Together with the federal government, Bavaria is supporting the investment with around €50 million in innovation funding. This is a clear commitment to Burghausen, the Bavarian chemical triangle and the high-tech chemical industry.”