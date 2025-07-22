Indian spacetech startup Omspace Rocket raises $3 million

Indian spacetech startup Omspace Rocket & Exploration Private Limited has raised USD 3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by a Family Office and an angel investor.

Omspace’s flagship innovation, Infinity One, aims to deliver payloads of approximately 350 kg to altitudes of up to 800 km, according to a report by Indian Startup News.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and with a presence in Dubai, UAE, the startup was incubated at CrAdLE (Centre for Advancing & Launching Enterprises), Technology Business Incubator at Ahmedabad’s Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII).

The company plans to use the fresh capital to finalise and begin test launches of the Infinity One prototype, expand its R&D team, and boost its manufacturing infrastructure and ground systems, the report said.

“This funding is a major milestone in our mission to democratise access to space from India,” said Dr Ravindra Raj BM, Co-Founder of Omspace. “We are deeply thankful to CrAdLE and EDII for believing in our vision and enabling us with the resources, mentorship, and environment to take bold leaps.”

“At CrAdLE, we’re proud to support ventures like Omspace Rocket & Exploration that are pushing the boundaries of technology and placing India on the global space-tech map,” said Dr Satya Ranjan Acharya, Director, CrAdLE, EDII. “Their journey reflects the potential of indigenous innovation backed by the right ecosystem.”