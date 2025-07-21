Sivers Semiconductors reports 38% increase in Q2 revenue

Sweden’s Sivers Semiconductors has announced a Q2 2025 revenue of SEK 72.4 million (about 6.4 million euros), reflecting a 38% increase YoY and 39% YTD increase over 2024. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 32% YoY and 45% YTD while wireless BU revenues grew by 71% YoY, Sivers said in a media release.

The Swedish company secured a laser development contract with a new strategic photonics customer targeting AI, HPC and data center applications with high-performance laser arrays. It was awarded a contract from aiRadar to develop an advanced 28 GHz antenna module for defense applications. Sivers renewed debt financing with a US-headquartered bank to support its growth strategy.

Sivers Semiconductors is a supplier of semiconductor components to the wireless and optical data and telecommunications market through its two business areas, Wireless and Photonics.