Sivers Semiconductors reports 38% increase in Q2 revenue
Adjusted EBITDA improved by 32% YoY and 45% YTD while wireless BU revenues grew by 71% YoY, the Swedish company announced.
Sweden’s Sivers Semiconductors has announced a Q2 2025 revenue of SEK 72.4 million (about 6.4 million euros), reflecting a 38% increase YoY and 39% YTD increase over 2024. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 32% YoY and 45% YTD while wireless BU revenues grew by 71% YoY, Sivers said in a media release.
The Swedish company secured a laser development contract with a new strategic photonics customer targeting AI, HPC and data center applications with high-performance laser arrays. It was awarded a contract from aiRadar to develop an advanced 28 GHz antenna module for defense applications. Sivers renewed debt financing with a US-headquartered bank to support its growth strategy.
Sivers Semiconductors is a supplier of semiconductor components to the wireless and optical data and telecommunications market through its two business areas, Wireless and Photonics.
“We continue to execute well to our revenue generating projects in SATCOM and Fixed Wireless Access, while making solid progress in our partnership with WIN Semiconductors to ramp up our process and product designs for our Photonics laser arrays and aimed at AI data centers,” said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. “With a strong order book, increasing technical engagements across both our businesses and a focus on sampling standard products this year to reach more customers, Sivers is well-positioned to drive sustained growth through 2025 and beyond.”