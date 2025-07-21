Hitachi Energy India has received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited to supply 30 units of 765-kilovolt (kV) 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA) single-phase transformers.

UHV AC 765 kV transformers enhance the power grid’s security, reliability, and efficiency, helping to meet increasing energy demands. Once installed, these transformers can transmit the power equivalent to the average power consumption of 30 million households in India, Hitachi Energy said in a media release.

“From a technology provider perspective, this shift helps us plan capacity investments, reserve supply chains, and ensure timely delivery,” said N Venu, Managing Director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India Limited. “In addition to being the leading transformer manufacturer, Hitachi Energy brings its global technology prowess and local expertise across the energy value chain to be a partner of choice in mission-critical nation-building projects to inspire the next era of sustainable energy.”

Higher voltage transmission, such as 765 kV, enables efficient bulk transfer of power over long distances, significantly reducing losses and lowering operating costs, making electricity more affordable for consumers. 765 kV transformers reduce transmission lines and cut land use and construction costs while enhancing grid security with high capacity, the media release said.

Delivery timelines are aligned with customers’ transmission network building plans. The required transformers will be manufactured at Hitachi Energy India’s power transformer factory at Maneja in Vadodara, Gujarat.