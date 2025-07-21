HD Hyundai Infracore secures 4th contract for K2 tank engines

HD Hyundai Infracore has received an order for the DV27K engine from South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), with deliveries scheduled in phases by 2028, the South Korean company said in a media release.

The DV27K engine, independently developed, delivers an output of 1,500 horsepower, rivaling the capabilities of main battle tank engines from some of the world’s leading defense industries. This powerful engine allows the 56-ton K2 tank to reach speeds of up to 70 km/h.

Its design utilizes exhaust gases to push compressed air into the cylinder, enabling optimal combustion and increased power. Furthermore, the engine’s structural design reduces vibration and evenly distributes power, ensuring reliable performance even in challenging battlefield conditions.

The K2 tank engine has garnered recognition for its technological edge, cost-effectiveness, and reliability in supply. Only a handful of countries, including the United States, South Korea, Germany, and France, have successfully developed high-speed, high-output engines of this caliber, making it a sought-after choice for nations struggling to procure tank engines, the media release said.

Since 2014, following a decade of dedicated research and development, HD Hyundai has successfully localized the K2 tank engine and has served as the sole supplier to DAPA since 2019.