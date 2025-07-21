Blink acquires Zemetric to expand EV charging solutions

Blink Charging, an American owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced the company’s acquisition of 100% of the equity of Zemetric, a charging infrastructure startup with tailored solutions for fleets, that can extend intelligently to multi-family and high-utilization destination sites.

Zemetric simplifies charging with market-leading hardware, software and service solutions that are designed and built to be interoperable and highly reliable to scale electrification. Zemetric delivered results exceeding baseline projections in its first year of commercial launch, according to a media release.

“Zemetric is a future-ready organization with innovative tech solutions and expertise in high-utilization EV charging and intelligent energy management,” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “The Zemetric team has consistently delivered innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of fleets and commercial customers. We are particularly excited about adding Zemetric’s intelligent and flexible L2 product to our lineup. Zemetric is a natural fit for our portfolio as we continue building a smarter, more connected charging ecosystem and steer towards profitability.”

“We are proud to have created a charging company that focused on making the ICE to EV transition an easy button for our customers, and we look forward to writing the next chapter with the electrification-first team at Blink,” said Harmeet Singh, Founder & CEO of Zemetric.

The founding team of Zemetric will join Blink in roles that will add to its current leadership team, the media release said.