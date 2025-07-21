Air Liquide invests $50M to build gas plant for chipmaking in US

France’s Air Liquide has announced an investment exceeding USD 50 million to build an additional gas production plant at the site of one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers in the southeastern United States. This strategic investment underscores Air Liquide’s long-term commitment to supporting the rapidly growing US semiconductor market and reinforces its position as a leading supplier to this crucial industry, Air Liquide said in a media release.

Air Liquide is set to design, build and operate a new advanced production facility. This state-of-the-art unit will provide significant quantities of ultra-pure nitrogen and oxygen, gases that are essential for advanced chip manufacturing. Its specific design and procedures will ensure a steady supply of high-purity gases in line with the semiconductor industry’s strict standards. The new facility is projected to begin operations by the end of 2027, the media release said.