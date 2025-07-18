Synopsys completes $35 billion acquisition of Ansys

Synopsys has announced the completion of its USD 35 billion acquisition of US engineering simulation company Ansys. The transaction, which was announced on January 16, 2024, combines leaders in silicon design, IP and simulation and analysis to enable customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products, Synopsys said in a media release.

The deal has been 18 months in the making as the two companies had to gain crucial approvals from overseas, including from China and the EU. Though headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company has operations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East and has to meet certain requirements to operate globally.

Synopsys said it is now positioned to win in an expanded USD 31 billion total addressable market.

“Today marks a transformational milestone for Synopsys. For decades, Synopsys has been delivering breakthroughs in silicon design and IP that have fueled chip innovation,” said president and CEO of Synopsys, Sassine Ghazi. “The increasing complexity of developing intelligent systems demands design solutions with a deeper integration of electronics and physics, enhanced by AI. With Ansys’ leading system simulation and analysis solutions now part of Synopsys, we can maximize the capabilities of engineering teams broadly, igniting their innovation from silicon to systems.”

Former Ansys president, CEO, and board member Ajei Gopal and former Ansys board member Ravi Vijayaraghavan are joining Synopsys’ board of directors, effective immediately.

“For half a century, Ansys has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries with the predictive power of simulation and analysis,” said Ajei Gopal. “Our companies have a common culture, a successful, longstanding partnership, and now a united mission to empower innovators to drive human advancement. I look forward to serving this mission as a member of the Synopsys board and expect a swift, successful integration.”

United with Ansys, Synopsys can now deliver holistic system design solutions for customers in industries spanning semiconductors, high-tech, automotive, aerospace, industrial, and more, the media release said.

Synopsys expects to deliver the first set of integrated capabilities in the first half of 2026 that fuse multiphysics across the full EDA stack, including for multi-die advanced packaging. The combined roadmap also includes integrated solutions to advance testing and virtualization of complex, intelligent systems for automotive and other industries.