Nexceris sells Li-ion Tamer battery monitoring solution to Honeywell

US clean energy company Nexceris has sold its Li-ion Tamer off-gas monitoring solution — which prevents thermal runaway events in lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries — to Honeywell.

This strategic transaction enables Nexceris to focus on related breakthrough technologies across numerous energy markets through advanced materials and component-level products, the company said.

It also allows Li-ion Tamer to be part of Honeywell’s leading fire life safety portfolio within its Building Automation business. Building on its existing partnership with Honeywell, the sale also highlights Nexceris’ strategy to commercialize technology in packaged products that are ultimately licensed or acquired by industrial partners, according to a media release.

“This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and how Nexceris can transform technology ideas into global products,” said Kyle Shen, President and CEO of Nexceris. “I want to thank all the Nexceris team members and partners who contributed to building Li-ion Tamer® to be a solution that makes energy storage safer all over the world.”

Nexceris first recognized the need for lithium-ion safety monitoring solutions following a catastrophic lithium-ion battery fire at a US Navy shipyard. Upon uncovering the root cause of the battery fire, Nexceris developed a durable detection solution, laying the groundwork for Li-ion Tamer. Once the technology was commercialized, Nexceris partnered with Honeywell over the past five years to sell Li-ion Tamer worldwide to energy storage applications, resulting in more than 400 million hours of sensing to date, the media release said.