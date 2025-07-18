Glen Instone appointed CEO of Husqvarna Group

The Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB has appointed Glen Instone as the new CEO of Husqvarna Group. Glen Instone currently holds the position as President of the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division and will assume his new role as of August 11, 2025. He is succeeding Pavel Hajman, who will leave the Group by the end of the year, the Swedish company said in a media release.

“The Board and I are very pleased to announce Glen Instone as the new CEO of Husqvarna Group. His deep knowledge of our business and strong leadership skills will be of great value to further strengthen and grow the Group going forward,” said Torbjörn Lööf, Chairman of Husqvarna AB. “We are entering the next strategy phase where Glen is playing a central role in shaping our updated strategy, which will be presented during a Capital Markets Day in December.”

Instone, 48, was born in England, is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA), and holds a B.A. (Hons) in Accounting & Finance. Glen joined the company in 2002 and has been a part of Group Management since 2018. Apart from his current position as President of the Husqvarna Forest and Garden Division, he was earlier Group CFO and has held various positions within the Forest and Garden Division, including Vice President Global Sales & Services and CFO, according to the media release.

“I am proud of our company’s achievements and am excited to continue to lead and develop the great team within the Husqvarna Group in a pivotal time in our history,” said Glen Instone. “For over 335 years, we have continuously reinvented ourselves, driving industry transformation with our customers always at the heart of what we do.”

Lööf also thanked the outgoing CEO for his contribution and leadership.

“Over the past decade, he [Pavel Hajman] has held several key positions, including the role as the Group CEO since December 2022, where he has played a vital role in shaping and positioning Husqvarna Group for the future,” said Lööf.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group is a producer of outdoor power products for forest, park and garden care. It employs approximately 12,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion (about 4.3 billion euros) in 2024.