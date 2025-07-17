Oracle to invest $2 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure in Germany

Oracle plans to invest USD 2 billion over the next five years to meet the growing demand for its AI and cloud infrastructure in Germany. The investment will expand Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) footprint in Germany and will include a significant expansion of AI infrastructure capacity in the Oracle Cloud Frankfurt Region. This will enable even more public and private organizations in Germany to take advantage of Oracle’s industry-leading AI and cloud computing services, including the latest sovereign AI and multicloud capabilities, the company said in a media release.

“Oracle’s strategic investment underscores that Germany is an attractive location for digital innovations and investments. The growing demand for cloud solutions shows that digital transformation in our country is progressing well,” said Dr. Karsten Wildberger, Federal Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernization. “We are pleased about increasing investments, both from Germany and internationally, and expressly welcome this investment. It strengthens our digital infrastructure and enables companies and public authorities to benefit from state-of-the-art AI and cloud technologies.

“With our plans to invest USD 2 billion in AI infrastructure and cloud computing over the next five years, we are helping organizations across Germany accelerate their AI and cloud journeys,” said Thorsten Herrmann, senior vice president and Germany country leader, Oracle. “In addition, we’re supporting the federal government’s objective of strengthening Germany as a hub for AI investment and innovation in Europe. With this investment, Oracle is doubling down on its commitment to helping organizations of all sizes and across every industry in Germany innovate with AI to build resilience and unlock new levels of productivity and growth.”

The expansion of OCI in Germany will help public and private sector organizations across key German industries—including its world-renowned manufacturing, automotive, renewable energy, scientific research, and healthcare sectors—migrate any type of workload to the cloud, modernize their applications, and take advantage of the latest AI innovations such as Oracle AI Agents. In addition, it will enable even more members of Germany’s AI startup and investor community to gain access to Oracle’s industry-leading infrastructure for AI training and inferencing, as well as its multicloud capabilities, Oracle said.