Libra launches in-house high precision underfill capabilities
Underfill is typically a thermoset epoxy applied between semiconductor packages and PCBs or substrates. It delivers essential benefits: reinforcing solder-joint reliability, mitigating thermal expansion mismatches, improving thermal management, and enhancing mechanical durability.
Libra Industries, a US-based provider of systems integration and electronics manufacturing services (EMS), has announced the addition of high-precision underfill to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. This new service advances Libra’s ability to support advanced packaging needs such as flip-chip, BGA, CSP, PoP, and other high-reliability assemblies, the company said in a media release.
Underfill is typically a thermoset epoxy applied between semiconductor packages and PCBs or substrates. It delivers essential benefits: reinforcing solder-joint reliability, mitigating thermal expansion mismatches, improving thermal management, and enhancing mechanical durability.
The system supports multiple precision dispensing applications including underfill, cavity fill, die-attach, encapsulation, RTV/epoxy dispensing, and precision coating.
As devices grow smaller with higher I/O counts, underfill becomes essential for long-term performance. In-house precision dispensing ensures Libra’s customers benefit from improved structural integrity and solder-joint protection; enhanced thermal and mechanical performance; reduced reliance on outsourced processes; saving time, cost and risk; and reliable, consistent results tailored for advanced packaging formats like CSP and PoP, the Ohio-headquartered company said.
“With underfill now fully integrated into our workflow, we’re positioned to serve sophisticated PCBAs with the quality and efficiency engineers demand,” said Andrew Williams, CEO of Libra Industries. “This is a key advantage for customers in defense, medical, telecom, and industrial markets.”