Libra launches in-house high precision underfill capabilities

Libra Industries, a US-based provider of systems integration and electronics manufacturing services (EMS), has announced the addition of high-precision underfill to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. This new service advances Libra’s ability to support advanced packaging needs such as flip-chip, BGA, CSP, PoP, and other high-reliability assemblies, the company said in a media release.

Underfill is typically a thermoset epoxy applied between semiconductor packages and PCBs or substrates. It delivers essential benefits: reinforcing solder-joint reliability, mitigating thermal expansion mismatches, improving thermal management, and enhancing mechanical durability.

The system supports multiple precision dispensing applications including underfill, cavity fill, die-attach, encapsulation, RTV/epoxy dispensing, and precision coating.

As devices grow smaller with higher I/O counts, underfill becomes essential for long-term performance. In-house precision dispensing ensures Libra’s customers benefit from improved structural integrity and solder-joint protection; enhanced thermal and mechanical performance; reduced reliance on outsourced processes; saving time, cost and risk; and reliable, consistent results tailored for advanced packaging formats like CSP and PoP, the Ohio-headquartered company said.