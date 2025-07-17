Indian robotics startup Unibose raises $640K to scale up operations

Indian robotics startup Unibose has raised INR 55 million (about USD 640,000) in a pre-series A round to scale up operations across the country.

The fundraise was led by O2 Angels, with participation from IN44 Capital, Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator, and other strategic angel investors, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

Unibose enables industries to access life-saving automation in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, fertilisers and heavy industries.

“Our robots are already helping clients eliminate manual entry into high‑risk areas for cleaning and inspection, streamline maintenance workflows, and gather critical data for smarter decision‑making,” Unibose said in a post on LinkedIn. “As we scale, we remain focused on delivering practical, reliable solutions that drive the next industrial revolution in process safety.”

The latest capital infusion follows the INR 25 million (USD 290,000) raised by the Chennai-based startup earlier.

“With this funding, we are set to scale across India, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council countries), and Southeast Asia, strengthen research and development in AI-based inspection and compliance tools, and build a strong OEM and partner ecosystem,” Unibose founder and CEO Manikandan Dakshinamoorthy said, according to the PTI report.

“We backed Unibose for their unmatched technical depth and the scalability of their robotics platform,” O2 Angels Co-founder Rajesh Ranjan said. “They are a true example of what Indian engineering can achieve on the global stage.”