Kaynes to set up $40M electronics manufacturing facility in Bhopal

Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (KEMPL), a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India, has announced a ₹3.52 billion (about USD 40 million) investment to set up an advanced electronics manufacturing unit in Bhopal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The upcoming factory in Bhopal’s Badwai IT Park will be built on five acres of land and is expected to create more than 1,000 skilled jobs. Production at the new plant is set to begin by mid-2026, according to a media release.

The investment is part of the Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2025, a state-led initiative to attract tech companies to the state.

“This new facility will not only cater to our growing customer base but also strengthen India’s position as a global manufacturing powerhouse,” Raghu Panicker, CEO at Kaynes Technology India Limited, said, according to a report by Analytics India Magazine.

Kaynes, which currently operates eight advanced manufacturing units across the country, specialises in producing high-quality electronic components for sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, industrial, medical, Internet of Things (IoT), and space. As part of this project, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines will be established to manufacture high-precision electronic assemblies and products for diverse industries, the media release said.