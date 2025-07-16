IonQ completes acquisition of US space tech company Capella

IonQ, a commercial quantum computing and networking company headquartered in College Park, Maryland, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Capella Space Corporation, a US space tech company with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and satellite solutions for government and commercial applications.

The closing marks a significant step in IonQ’s mission to develop a space-to-space and space-to-ground satellite quantum key distribution (QKD) network, enabling quantum-secure global communications, the company said in a media release.

With the acquisition now finalized, IonQ will begin developing a space-based QKD network by integrating Capella’s satellite infrastructure with its quantum technology. Once complete, this QKD network will enable secure communications that prevents encryption keys from being intercepted or copied without detection. It will also serve as a platform for additional quantum networking and sensing growth vectors. Capella customers will have access to rapid, ultra-secure SAR and remote sensing through the first quantum-enabled Earth observation platform, the media release said.

“We have an exceptional opportunity to accelerate our vision for the quantum internet, where global QKD will play a foundational role in enabling secure communications,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ. “The integration of Capella’s advanced space-based platform and proven constellation of deployed satellites — along with IonQ’s quantum technologies — is expected to bolster commercial applications, global defense, and intelligence missions.”

“Capella has been a long-time pioneer in space technology and we can now take actionable steps to push the boundaries further by building the first quantum-enabled Earth observation platform,” said Frank Backes, CEO of Capella. “We’re excited to be joining the IonQ team on this new journey.”

This acquisition, along with the previously announced ID Quantique agreement, strengthens IonQ’s position in advancing quantum networking technologies that are essential for building the quantum internet. This news builds on recent quantum networking contracts with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), IonQ said.