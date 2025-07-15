Canadian company ZenaTech has announced the successful development of its first quantum computing prototype consisting of a framework for the rapid analysis and processing of large datasets for its AI drone solutions.

Using weather forecasting algorithms as part of its Clear Sky project as a test case, the company has created a precedent framework for real-time analysis of massive amounts of data that can be captured through AI drone sensors while in the air, ZenaTech said in a media release.

The company envisions commercial applications ranging from highly efficient precision agriculture to predictive energy infrastructure inspections. Defense applications include enhancing real-time battlefield decision-making with faster and more precise threat detection, reconnaissance, and advance electronic warfare capabilities.

“We’re not just building smarter drones, we’re building a quantum-intelligent edge where data becomes decisions in an instant, whether it’s a battlefield or a farm field,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “We believe this quantum framework we are creating is just the beginning as we’ve now demonstrated it can use it for large datasets. We plan to keep expanding R&D capabilities, with the goal of growing our team of 6 to 25 over the coming months.”

ZenaTech’s Clear Sky project is one of the company’s quantum computing R&D initiatives focused on weather forecasting that will use AI drones and drone fleets plus quantum to better predict localized weather for more accurate prediction of extreme weather events.

Quantum computing combined with AI-powered drone applications enables disruptive speed, precision, and autonomy by dramatically accelerating data analysis, optimizing complex decisions, and enhancing real-time responsiveness.

For weather forecasting, quantum computing can rapidly process and simulate complex atmospheric models by analyzing massive datasets from AI-enabled drones equipped with weather sensors, LiDAR, and imaging systems, the media release said.

Headquartered in Toronto, ZenaTech is a business technology solution provider specializing in AI drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and quantum computing solutions.