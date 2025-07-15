SAEL to invest $954 million in solar manufacturing facility in India

Indian clean energy company SAEL will invest INR 82 billion (USD 954 million) to build a 5 GW-per-year integrated solar cell and module manufacturing plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in what is one of the largest investments so far in solar manufacturing in the country.

The facility in Greater Noida will increase SAEL’s total module manufacturing capacity to 8.5 GW, according to a report by Reuters. Construction is set to begin this year.

The facility will also produce high-efficiency TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cells, according to a report by Indian news agency ANI.

“By 2030, tentatively, we are looking at a power generation capacity of around 18 to 20GW as an independent power producer,” SAEL Industries CEO Laxit Awla told Reuters.

“Uttar Pradesh is charting a bold and aggressive path towards renewable energy, setting an ambitious target of generating green energy,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI. “Projects like the one undertaken by SAEL’s…are vital to achieving this.”