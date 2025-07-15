SAEL to invest $954 million in solar manufacturing facility in India
The 5 GW-per-year integrated solar cell and module facility in Uttar Pradesh will boost Indian clean energy firm SAEL’s total module manufacturing capacity to 8.5 GW. Construction is set to begin this year.
Indian clean energy company SAEL will invest INR 82 billion (USD 954 million) to build a 5 GW-per-year integrated solar cell and module manufacturing plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in what is one of the largest investments so far in solar manufacturing in the country.
The facility in Greater Noida will increase SAEL’s total module manufacturing capacity to 8.5 GW, according to a report by Reuters. Construction is set to begin this year.
The facility will also produce high-efficiency TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cells, according to a report by Indian news agency ANI.
“By 2030, tentatively, we are looking at a power generation capacity of around 18 to 20GW as an independent power producer,” SAEL Industries CEO Laxit Awla told Reuters.
“Uttar Pradesh is charting a bold and aggressive path towards renewable energy, setting an ambitious target of generating green energy,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI. “Projects like the one undertaken by SAEL’s…are vital to achieving this.”
“Setting up this integrated facility in Uttar Pradesh allows us to bring technology and manufacturing close to home while contributing actively to India’s clean energy transition,” said Sukhbir Singh Awla, Co-Founder and Director of SAEL Industries. “It aligns with the state’s solar policy and national missions like…Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and enables us to contribute towards strengthening the domestic supply chain, reducing reliance on solar equipment imports.”