EUV Accelerator opens at Albany NanoTech Complex in New York

The CHIPS for America Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Accelerator, an NSTC facility — the country’s first National Semiconductor Technology Center — has opened at the NY CREATES Albany NanoTech Complex in New York.

The EUV Accelerator, which officially began operations on July 1, is one of three announced NSTC flagship R&D facilities across the US, Natcast said in a media release.

Natcast is a non-profit entity designated by the US Department of Commerce to operate the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) established by the CHIPS and Science Act.

The EUV Accelerator enables researchers from Natcast, NSTC Member organizations, and NY CREATES to work collaboratively to conduct research and development activities essential to driving faster commercialization of advanced semiconductor technology.

“EUV lithography has emerged as the cornerstone technology to enable the high-volume production of smaller, faster, and more efficient chips,” said Deirdre Hanford, Natcast CEO. “Through the EUV Accelerator, we are providing Natcast and NSTC Member researchers access to the critical tools needed to facilitate a wider range of research and a path to commercialization to advance U.S. leadership in the technologies of tomorrow.”

“Our technical breakthroughs come from universities and businesses of all sizes, all over the country. But there can’t be a facility like this at every university or in every state,” said Jay Lewis, Director of the NSTC Program, CHIPS R&D Office, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Department of Commerce. “So, broadening the utilization of the Albany NanoTech Complex for the research community provides centralized resources to make that decentralized system better and more effective.”

“This facility will allow the nation’s top scientists, universities, and companies to access the most advanced machinery in the world for developing microchips,” said US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “It is the start of a historic new effort by the federal government to ensure the next generation of microchips will be developed here in America, here in the Capital Region, not China, not overseas.”