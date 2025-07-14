Mycronic reports 35% increase in net sales in Q2 2025

Mycronic has reported a 35% increase in net sales in Q2 2025. The Swedish company, which develops, manufactures and sells production equipment for the electronics industry, reported net sales of SEK 2 billion (about 178 million euros).

Despite sales growth, order intake fell to SEK 1.3 billion from SEK 2 billion. In the second quarter, order intake saw a decline of 37%. EBIT amounted to SEK 568 million and the EBIT margin was 27%. Earnings per share were SEK 2.28 before and after dilution, the company said.

“Net sales increased 35 percent in the second quarter, with strong growth in Pattern Generators, High Volume and Global Technologies,” Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO, said. “EBIT increased to SEK 568 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 27 percent. Order intake declined 37 percent, explained by Pattern Generators. At the same time, Global Technologies showed a strong order intake.”

In Pattern Generators, photomask markets were stable for both displays and semiconductors in the second quarter of the year. Pattern Generators did not receive any orders for new systems during the quarter and order intake was only related to the aftermarket, where service contracts continue to increase with the growing number of installed systems. The business is characterized by fluctuations over time and performance should be viewed from a long-term perspective, Lindqvist said.

During the quarter, High Flex changed its name to PCB Assembly Solutions. The new name reflects the division’s growing product offering of advanced production equipment and solutions for the manufacturing of PCB assemblies. The European market showed signs of some recovery from a low level during the second quarter, while the US market was characterized by uncertainty over tariffs, Lindqvist added.

Mycronic’s Pattern Generators division recently signed an agreement to acquire Cowin DST, a company based in South Korea primarily providing systems for display panel repair, as well as display and semiconductor photomask repair.