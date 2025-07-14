US-based Materion has said that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of manufacturing assets for tantalum solutions in Dangjin City, South Korea, serving the semiconductor market.

This strategic investment expands Materion’s global footprint with a facility in Asia to better support and service global Tier I semiconductor customers and strengthens Materion’s position as a leading supplier of deposition materials, the company said.

The transaction includes a newly constructed, state-of-the-art facility with specialized equipment used to produce fully finished tantalum sputtering targets, according to an earlier media release.

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies high-performance engineered materials to industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.