BayWa r.e. completes sale of its largest BESS in Europe to Vopak

BayWa r.e. and its Dutch subsidiary, GroenLeven, have completed the sale of a large-scale battery storage project in the Northern region of the Netherlands to Vopak, an independent tank storage company. This project, the largest battery project developed by BayWa r.e. in the EMEA region, holds land, a 300 MW grid connection and all required permits, according to a media release.

The project has been successfully developed to its current state (Ready-to-Build) by GroenLeven and will be connected to the high-voltage transmission grid of TenneT. Vopak will now continue the development and aims to construct a utility scale li-ion Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), contributing to the flexibility and reliability of the national energy system, the media release said.

“This successful transaction confirms our leading role in the development of battery storage projects in Europe,” said Benjamin Casteleyn, CCO of GroenLeven. “Energy storage plays a key role in building a future-proof energy system, and this project marks an important milestone in our ambition to deliver large-scale solutions.”