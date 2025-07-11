SHENMAO enhances semiconductor capabilities with acquisition of PMTC

SHENMAO America has announced the acquisition of Profound Material Technology Co., Ltd. (PMTC), a Taiwan-based manufacturer of high-performance solder balls for semiconductor packaging. The acquisition marks a significant step in SHENMAO’s strategic expansion into the advanced semiconductor and IC packaging market, according to a media release.

Founded in 2004, PMTC specializes in the development and manufacturing of high-end solder balls used in advanced packaging formats such as FCCSP (Flip Chip Chip Scale Packaging) and WLCSP (Wafer Level Chip Scale Packaging).

PMTC is recognized for its patented, high-reliability solder alloys that offer excellent ductility, thermal fatigue resistance, and drop performance. The company brings in-house alloy development, application expertise, and a strong R&D foundation, positioning SHENMAO to accelerate innovation in semiconductor solder materials, the media release said.

“The addition of PMTC to the SHENMAO Group gives us deeper access to the advanced packaging supply chain and adds new capacity, talent, and innovation in solder ball technology,” said Kelvin Li, General Manager of SHENMAO Group. “Together, we are committed to delivering high-performance materials for next-generation semiconductor applications.”

As part of its expanded focus on eco-conscious and high-reliability materials, PMTC has introduced a new patented low-temperature solder alloy, E4 (Sn47.875Bi+Ag+Cu+In+Ni), designed for temperature-sensitive assemblies and carbon-reducing manufacturing environments.

With a reflow peak temperature of ≤180°C, the E4 alloy supports lower energy consumption while maintaining the high reliability needed for consumer electronics, automotive, and advanced packaging applications. The alloy’s low melting point and stable microstructure make it ideal for low-temperature reflow processes in high-density assemblies, enabling better protection for sensitive components and contributing to lower carbon manufacturing goals, the media release said.

SHENMAO America is part of the Taiwan-based SHENMAO Technology Inc., a manufacturer of solder materials.