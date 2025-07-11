Nvidia CEO Huang meets Trump ahead of China visit

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly met with US President Donald Trump at the White House, ahead of Huang’s China trip.

The meeting comes as Nvidia became the first company to close a trading day with a market cap over USD 4 trillion, edging ahead of other tech giants like Apple and Microsoft.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not immediately clear, Nvidia has been impacted by the export controls implemented by the Trump administration on its cutting-edge AI chips.

“The $50 billion China market is effectively closed to US industry,” Huang told investors on an earnings call in May, according to CNBC.

The curbs cost the company USD 2.5 billion in sales during the first quarter and it expects a sales hit of USD 8 billion in the second quarter. Huang told CNN last month that his company would no longer include the China market in its revenue and profit forecasts.

Huang is scheduled to travel to Beijing where he’ll meet with senior officials including China’s commerce minister, sources told Bloomberg. Nvidia’s CEO is traveling to the country at a sensitive time when the AI chipmaker has been caught in a trade war between the US and China.