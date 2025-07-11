Green Aero bags $1.6M to advance development of next-gen engines

Indian deep tech startup Green Aero has secured USD 1.6 million in a seed funding round led by pi Ventures with participation from Antler.

The funds will be used to advance product development and testing, expand its team across engineering and operations, set up a state-of-the-art testing facility and accelerate the go-to-market strategy for its first engine, according to a report by Businessline.

The startup plans to commercialise its first small-category engine within the next 12 months, and lay the groundwork for its larger engine platform, the report said.

“We are combining deep‑tech expertise and a commitment to sustainability to build efficient, cost‑effective and environmentally responsible propulsion solutions,” Green Aero founder and CEO Dr. Prithwish Kundu said, according to a report by Outlook Business. “This investment advances our long‑term vision to shape a more sustainable future for the transportation industry and create a cleaner world for generations to come.”

“Green Aero is building world-class aero engines from the ground up in India, with a laser-sharp focus on efficiency and performance,” said Shubham Sandeep, managing director at pi Ventures. “Their bold vision to make India self-reliant in propulsion technology while leading the world in clean aviation deeply resonates with our mission.”